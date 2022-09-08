Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan will definitely share their frustration and anguish with ICC over what happened, remarks Ramiz Raza

Today at 4:04 PM
PCB chairman Ramiz Raza has stated that the team will share their frustration and anguish over the altercation between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmed Malik in the Asia Cup encounter. Also, a fight broke out in the stands after the concussion of the game between spectators of both countries.
A high-intensity clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan was one of the most enthralling encounters in the game. Pakistan won the match and booked their berth in the final of the tournament. However, altercation between fast bowler Fareed Ahmed Malik and batter Asif Ali turned into a massive war of words. Further, Asif Ali was seen charging towards the bowler after which players and umpires had to intervene.
Interestingly, both teams are set to face each other in a warm-up game for T20 World Cup next month. Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chairman Ramiz Raza has stated that the team will share their anger over what happened with the ICC.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“I am not sure if the fixture can be changed because it’s a practice match and not a tournament. But we will definitely share our frustration and anguish with the ICC after what happened last night,” Raja was quoted as saying in a press conference, the video of which was uploaded on PCB’s YouTube channel.
Earlier Shoaib Akhtar had commented that the Afghan players and crowd should learn to behave properly. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) CEO Shafiq Stanikzai is of the opinion that Asif Ali should be banned from the remaining fixtures of the Asia Cup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.