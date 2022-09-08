Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to violent Afghanistan fans hurling seats and flogging Pakistan supporters at stadium after stunning loss

The Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Asia Cup on Wednesday in Sharjah made for enthralling viewing with its finish one of the most dramatic in the format's history. A fantastic bowling effort by the Pakistanis had restricted the Afghans to a measly 129/6 but the men sporting red and blue responded brilliantly, taking crucial wickets frequently. As it stood at the end of the 19th over, Pakistan still needed 11 runs with just one wicket remaining and an inexperienced Naseem Shah with a career T20 average of 7 on strike. However, unexpectedly, two lose full tosses from Fazalhaq Farooqi were deposited into the stands by the teenager, ensuring his team a place in the final alongside Sri Lanka.