sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to violent Afghanistan fans hurling seats and flogging Pakistan supporters at stadium after stunning loss

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    After the disappointing loss, Afghanistan fans got into a scuffle with the opposition contingent with footage showing them to be the sole aggressors

    (Afghanistan Cricket Board)

    Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to violent Afghanistan fans hurling seats and flogging Pakistan supporters at stadium after stunning loss

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:42 AM

    Afghanistan's brilliant encounter against Pakistan at the Asia Cup ended in dramatic fashion on the field but things got sour off it as a major brawl broke out in the stands. Footage showed the Afghan fans tearing apart seats and using them to hurt Pakistan's supporters in a regrettable incident.

    The Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Asia Cup on Wednesday in Sharjah made for enthralling viewing with its finish one of the most dramatic in the format's history. A fantastic bowling effort by the Pakistanis had restricted the Afghans to a measly 129/6 but the men sporting red and blue responded brilliantly, taking crucial wickets frequently. As it stood at the end of the 19th over, Pakistan still needed 11 runs with just one wicket remaining and an inexperienced Naseem Shah with a career T20 average of 7 on strike. However, unexpectedly, two lose full tosses from Fazalhaq Farooqi were deposited into the stands by the teenager, ensuring his team a place in the final alongside Sri Lanka.

    Even though jubilation broke out in the middle before both sides shook hands respectfully, the same harmony wasn't to be seen amongst the spectators. Captured footage at the venue has shown a group of rowdy Afghanistan fans ripping off plastic seats in the stands and hurling them at their counterparts who helplessly crouched and rushed to flee the violence. Some Afghan fans even got hold of a few Pakistani well-wishers and used the seats as a weapon to thrash them in gruesome beatings.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    The incredibly distasteful and unsportsmanlike conduct of these fans has not gone down well with the internet, who have taken to social media platforms to express their rage. Such actions of vandalism and violence hold no place in the world of cricket, the gentleman's game, with respect for all being the foremost requirement for anyone wishing to be associated with the sport.

    Eh sab kaa chal raha hi!!!😳

    Oh god! Noooooo...

    :|

    WWE...

    Great finish by this young gun! But can you hear those sounds behind?

    Areyy bhaiyyaaa🤣🤣 

    Should have behaved themselves out their!

    What is this???

    Looks close

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down