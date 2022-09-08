sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to Asif Ali threatening Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with violent gesture post-dismissal

    Fareed Ahmed got into a heated argument with Asif Ali after taking his wicket at a crucial stage of the game

    (Afghanistan Cricket Board)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:41 AM

    An unfortunate incident occurred during the Asia Cup clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday when Asif Ali raised his bat at Fareed Ahmad indicating violence amidst rising tensions in the match. The batter had played a crucial cameo but was dismissed by a clever delivery from Ahmad.

    Things took a wild turn during the encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan at Sharjah in the Asia Cup on Wednesday as tensions almost boiled over to produce some ugly scenes on the cricket field. Having been restricted to a paltry 129/6, the Afghans had bowled brilliantly to keep Pakistani batsmen in check as they seemed on course to pull off an improbable defence. However, Shadab Khan's pacey knock of 36 had left the match hanging by a thread, setting the scene for drama on the pitch.

    Asif Ali took the reins of proceedings and struck two sixes in the death, the second maximum coming off Fareed Ahmad in the penultimate over. The equation was thus brought down to 12 runs required off 8 deliveries with two wickets in hand. However, a brilliant slower bouncer on the very next delivery saw Ali skewing his shot and handing the opposition a crucial wicket when things suddenly got heated.

    In an aggressive celebration, Ahmad took position right in front of Ali and pumped his fists in the air passionately while muttering a few words. Incensed, Asif Ali shoved the pacer and Fareed responded in kind, provoking Ali to raise his bat in the air and threaten to strike the bowler. The umpires and Afghanistan fielders arrived just in time to separate the two before any violence broke out, marking an ugly incident of lacking sportsmanship. Eventually, Naseem Shah sealed off the encounter in Pakistan's favour with two sixes in the final over.

    The internet went gaga at the intense clash of words on the field, responding to it with all sorts of emotions on social media platforms.    

