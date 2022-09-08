Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s no-look six whip-swat over short fine leg

On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India are on their way to reaching a big total against Afghanistan in their final Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were batting on 134/2 after 15 overs, with Virat Kohli at the crease on 59 off 40 balls, alongside Rishabh Pant, who is on seven off nine balls. Notably, India are without Rohit Sharma this time, and KL Rahul is captaining the side in his absence.