    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s no-look six whip-swat over short fine leg

    Suryakumar Yadav hit no-look six whip-swat over short fine leg vs Afghanistan.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:46 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav, India’s very own Mr. 360, is known for his wide range of strokeplay, and on Thursday against Afghanistan, he brought out another unique shot off his bat. Just after walking down the middle, Suryakumar got off to the mark with a six over fine leg without even looking at the ball.

    On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India are on their way to reaching a big total against Afghanistan in their final Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were batting on 134/2 after 15 overs, with Virat Kohli at the crease on 59 off 40 balls, alongside Rishabh Pant, who is on seven off nine balls. Notably, India are without Rohit Sharma this time, and KL Rahul is captaining the side in his absence.

    Rahul and Kohli had a magnificent start of the innings, forging a superb 119-run opening-wicket stand before Rahul returned to the dugout after scoring 62 off 41 balls. Coming at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav came at the crease and played a jaw-dropping shot that left everyone in awe.

    During the 13th over, bowled by Fareed Ahmad, Suryakumar hit a six which was bowled at the good length area on his hips. Suryakumar picked that and flicked that nonchalantly over the short fine leg for a six which even broke a fridge. Kohli, who was at the non-strikers' end, was like 'what was that?' with a smile on his face.

    However, Suryakumar's knock ended on the next ball, and because of that, he departed for six off two balls.

