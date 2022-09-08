Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar star in India's 101-run victory over Afghanistan

Today at 10:50 PM
India have registered an easy win over Afghanistan by 101 runs to finish off their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli orchestrated the win as he scored his 71st international hundred in 53 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered a five-wicket haul to restrict Afghanistan to 111/8.
Asia Cup 2022 was a pretty ordinary campaign for India as they were ousted in the super four stages in spite of being considered favorites to win the title. The team lost two crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka but they ended up on a positive note with a 101-run victory.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, and India opted for the opening pair of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma was on rest. The pair got off to a cautious start as they scored 119 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was dismissed on 62 runs and Suryakumar Yadav followed him soon getting out in the same over. Virat Kohli was playing in full flow and eventually scored a century putting an end to his century drought since 2019. Kohli’s unbeaten 122 runs from 61 balls laced with 12 fours and six sixes helped India post a total of 212/2.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in red-hot form with the new ball today. He started providing breakthroughs right from the start bowling an amazing spell. He leaked just 4 runs in his spell taking a fifer including a maiden over. India restricted Afghanistan on 111/8 winning the encounter by 101 runs.
Finally
The 71st is finally here, long wait but worth it. What composed and powerful innings and statement from Virat Kohli. Maza aagaya! #INDvsAFG #asiacup2022 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4MQWG0zg00— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 8, 2022
Respect is earned
Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/p65KDdOtKo— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022
True
Es bande ko sukoon mila hoga abhi— Kundan patil (@Kundanp82985546) September 8, 2022
Most happiest person in the world after kohli.. 😂😂 KING IS BACK#Kohli#INDvsAFG #ViratKohli𓃵 #Asiacup2022 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KAE2pazryR
Never stop believing in yourself
struggled, He struggled alot, People criticised, People criticised alot, but man never stops believing in himself & grinded day night and proved wrong to each criticizers.. Congratulations & Respect 👏#INDvsAFG | #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Fyvv0q16aW— Shahid Hameed (@iShahidHameed) September 8, 2022
Wonderful
It has been a wonderful knock @imVkohli. So good to see him in such good form.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 8, 2022
Well played 👏#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/mYV3zEmPLs
King is back
This Asia Cup will be remembered for Virat Kohli finally taking U-turn to peak form. Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli. #INDvsAFG— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022
After a long time
3 saal se is smile aur is century ka wait kar rhe the, finally 🥺♥️#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/jwEoBYDKXi— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 8, 2022
Prayers for her
Death can wait, I want to see King Kohli score the 71st century. #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/Ggi443fust— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022
Everyone loved that
Virat Kohli's 100 >>> Asia Cup— B E A S T (@2SinACosA__) September 8, 2022
That's the tweet...@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDVSAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/E9qoQSo5uq
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.