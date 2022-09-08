sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar star in India's 101-run victory over Afghanistan

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli scored his first international century after 2019

    BCCI

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar star in India's 101-run victory over Afghanistan

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:50 PM

    India have registered an easy win over Afghanistan by 101 runs to finish off their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli orchestrated the win as he scored his 71st international hundred in 53 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered a five-wicket haul to restrict Afghanistan to 111/8.

    Asia Cup 2022 was a pretty ordinary campaign for India as they were ousted in the super four stages in spite of being considered favorites to win the title. The team lost two crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka but they ended up on a positive note with a 101-run victory. 

    Earn money!

    Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!

    Write

    to Whatsapp

    Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, and India opted for the opening pair of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma was on rest. The pair got off to a cautious start as they scored 119 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was dismissed on 62 runs and Suryakumar Yadav followed him soon getting out in the same over. Virat Kohli was playing in full flow and eventually scored a century putting an end to his century drought since 2019. Kohli’s unbeaten 122 runs from 61 balls laced with 12 fours and six sixes helped India post a total of 212/2. 

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in red-hot form with the new ball today. He started providing breakthroughs right from the start bowling an amazing spell. He leaked just 4 runs in his spell taking a fifer including a maiden over. India restricted Afghanistan on 111/8 winning the encounter by 101  runs. 

    Finally

    Respect is earned

    True

    Never stop believing in yourself

    Wonderful

    King is back

    After a long time 

    Prayers for her

    Everyone loved that

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down