Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar star in India's 101-run victory over Afghanistan

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, and India opted for the opening pair of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma was on rest. The pair got off to a cautious start as they scored 119 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was dismissed on 62 runs and Suryakumar Yadav followed him soon getting out in the same over. Virat Kohli was playing in full flow and eventually scored a century putting an end to his century drought since 2019. Kohli’s unbeaten 122 runs from 61 balls laced with 12 fours and six sixes helped India post a total of 212/2.