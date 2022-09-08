sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after hitting much-anticipated 71st international hundred

    Virat Kohli scored international century after 2019 in the game against Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after hitting much-anticipated 71st international hundred

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:11 PM

    After going through a string of low scores Virat Kohli has been in an impressive run of form in the Asia Cup and was destined to score big. Kohli was in full flow in India’s last game of the tournament scoring his first T20I hundred in 53 balls laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes.

    India’s campaign in Asia Cup has been average so far and they also faced a shocking exit from the super four stages. The team lost two crucial fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka which ruled them out of the final. India’s last game against Afghanistan was a dead rubber but Virat Kohli provided the team with something special to celebrate before the end of their tournament campaign. 

    Kohli has been going through a poor spell before Asia Cup but he has been phenomenal once again since the first game against Pakistan. Kohli scored his first T20I hundred in the match against Afghanistan in an inning studded with 11 fours and four sixes. Kohli cleared the deep mid-wicket boundary with a pull against Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over and completed his 71st international hundred in 53 balls. Kohli raised his bat and then kissed his wedding ring after scoring the sensational hundred.

