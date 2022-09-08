Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after hitting much-anticipated 71st international hundred

Kohli has been going through a poor spell before Asia Cup but he has been phenomenal once again since the first game against Pakistan. Kohli scored his first T20I hundred in the match against Afghanistan in an inning studded with 11 fours and four sixes. Kohli cleared the deep mid-wicket boundary with a pull against Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over and completed his 71st international hundred in 53 balls. Kohli raised his bat and then kissed his wedding ring after scoring the sensational hundred.