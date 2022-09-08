Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after hitting much-anticipated 71st international hundred

Today at 9:11 PM
After going through a string of low scores Virat Kohli has been in an impressive run of form in the Asia Cup and was destined to score big. Kohli was in full flow in India’s last game of the tournament scoring his first T20I hundred in 53 balls laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes.
India’s campaign in Asia Cup has been average so far and they also faced a shocking exit from the super four stages. The team lost two crucial fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka which ruled them out of the final. India’s last game against Afghanistan was a dead rubber but Virat Kohli provided the team with something special to celebrate before the end of their tournament campaign.
Kohli has been going through a poor spell before Asia Cup but he has been phenomenal once again since the first game against Pakistan. Kohli scored his first T20I hundred in the match against Afghanistan in an inning studded with 11 fours and four sixes. Kohli cleared the deep mid-wicket boundary with a pull against Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over and completed his 71st international hundred in 53 balls. Kohli raised his bat and then kissed his wedding ring after scoring the sensational hundred.
Finally!
100!
Hundred for Virat Kohli. 71st for Virat Kohli. Increase just Incredible. pic.twitter.com/lz53YWGPge— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 8, 2022
Wait is over
The wait is over, Virat Kohli completed his 71st International hundred. pic.twitter.com/hPRmxu7fxE— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2022
Khushi!
Virat Kohli scores 71st Century— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022
Indians right now: pic.twitter.com/3JefQoR6aW
GOAT
Finally 💥— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 8, 2022
Least Innings taken to Score 71 100s
522 - Virat Kohli*
523 - Sachin Tendulkar
652 - Ricky Ponting#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/vj0oSiV2Zm
Cricket is normal again
CENTURY BY VIRAT KOHLI - 71ST HUNDRED IS FINALLY HERE..!! pic.twitter.com/BCKd4Pt4lJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2022
I am back
Virat Kohli to the cricket world today #INDvAFG #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/JHYQ6NGlzb— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2022
He's back
The tension, pressure or whatever it is, it’s totally missing on Virat Kohli’s face and hence he is playing so freely and confidently. Scoring runs everywhere on the ground. GOAT! #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/sBHOYUrBi7— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022
Master
Welcome back Master, The King Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/tdLaAlucMY— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 8, 2022
World is ready
World Cricket are you ready because— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 8, 2022
Virat Kohli is back. pic.twitter.com/uZThHKLU2u
