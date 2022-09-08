Asia Cup 2022 | ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for breaching the Code of Conduct

Today at 10:27 PM
Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the iconic Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday. The duo has been fined 25% of their match fees for an altercation that occurred after the fifth ball of the penultimate over.
Wednesday night saw a dramatic end at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during an intense fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where things got heated at the end. Despite chasing a below-par 130, Pakistan kept losing wickets in regular intervals, and at some point, they seemed like on the back foot. But Asif Ali took charge in the death overs, scoring 16 off just eight balls before a slower bouncer, bowled by Fareed Ahmad, dismissed him in the 19th over.
Moments after the dismissal, Fareed was seen celebrating Asif's prized wicket. Safe to say, he was a bit aggressive at that point, but Asif came back to him and even angrily showed his bat to Fareed. After that, all players came in between them and stopped him from doing anything silly on the field.
"Asif breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match,” an ICC statement read.
"The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft."
Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad charged with breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.— ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2022
Details 👇 https://t.co/20XEWzHhQt
