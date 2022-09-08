Asia Cup 2022 | ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for breaching the Code of Conduct

Wednesday night saw a dramatic end at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during an intense fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where things got heated at the end. Despite chasing a below-par 130, Pakistan kept losing wickets in regular intervals, and at some point, they seemed like on the back foot. But Asif Ali took charge in the death overs, scoring 16 off just eight balls before a slower bouncer, bowled by Fareed Ahmad, dismissed him in the 19th over.