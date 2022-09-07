Asia Cup 2022 | We don’t have 'proper batters' for middle overs, reckons Cheteshwar Pujara

"I think we need to learn to bat well in those 6 to 15 overs. Today, we didn't start well, lost a couple of wickets early on. But if you look at the last game against Pakistan, we got off to a good start but we still kept on losing wickets from 6 to 15. In the last five overs, we can't go hard because we are always five down. So it's the middle overs where we will have to work a bit more on our batting."