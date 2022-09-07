Asia Cup 2022 | We don’t have 'proper batters' for middle overs, reckons Cheteshwar Pujara

Today at 11:26 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara has come up with his opinion about India’s batting, saying the Men in Blue do not have ‘proper batters’ who can carry the momentum if their openers got them off to a decent start. Pujara's comments came after India's six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup.
India had a terrible batting display against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Barring Rohit Sharma, who smashed 72 off 41 balls, none of their batters made any handy contribution. Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 but took 29 balls to get there. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant failed to convert their starts into anything substantial, hitting 13-ball 17 each. Thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s breezy seven-ball 15 not out, they managed to get past 170 (173/8), which was not enough in the end.
Speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara talked about India's miserable batting in Asia Cup. Not to forget, India did not have a great overall batting show against Pakistan either, where their middle-order batters, except Virat Kohli, failed to carry the momentum after Rohit and KL Rahul got them off to a blistering start. Pujara remarked India do not have any 'proper batter' who can accelerate the innings even if they get decent starts.
"I think it is the middle overs. Overs between 6 to 15 and we're not finishing as well. Because we're losing too many wickets in the middle overs, we don't have proper batters batting from 15 to 20 overs. So I think we need to figure that out," Pujara explained at ESPNCricinfo.
"I think we need to learn to bat well in those 6 to 15 overs. Today, we didn't start well, lost a couple of wickets early on. But if you look at the last game against Pakistan, we got off to a good start but we still kept on losing wickets from 6 to 15. In the last five overs, we can't go hard because we are always five down. So it's the middle overs where we will have to work a bit more on our batting."
