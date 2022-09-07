Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | We know what we can do in the tournament, proclaims Dasun Shanaka

Led by Dasun Shanaka , Sri Lanka staged a spirited performance on Tuesday to win back-to-back matches in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup . They defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, courtesy of a brilliant batting display by the Islanders. The Men in Blue, after posting 173/8 batting first, ended up on the losing side as Shanaka and Co. saw off the target with a ball to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shanaka, who played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's triumph by returning figures of 2-26 as well as with a match-defining 18-ball 33 not out, was delighted after the latest victory. He particularly mentioned Dilshan Madushanka (4-0-24-3) and Maheesh Theekshana (1-29) among bowlers and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) among batters who all led them towards a fascinating result until he and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17 balls) finished things off.

"The confidence in the dressing room is great. The bowlers in patches bowled well. Credit to Dilshan, and Theekshana, they bowled really well. The batters came out against them, but we did well. We had good discussions after the first game, and we know what we can do," Shanaka said at the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Player of the Matcha award.