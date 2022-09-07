Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Want to be ready with all answers by the T20 World Cup, remarks Rohit Sharma

Despite winning comfortably in Round 1 of the ongoing Asia Cup , India, under Rohit Sharma , are having a torrid phase in Super Fours. The Men in Blue have lost back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively and Pakistan's victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday will knock them out of the tournament. Their recent defeat came on Tuesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium where they failed to defend the target of 174.

In that contest, Rohit batted brilliantly, scoring 72 off just 41 balls with five fours and four sixes, but received little support from his teammates. Even among the bowlers, only Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got wickets while the pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya -- bowled 12 unsuccessful overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit talked about their flaws on the ground but ensured they will try to give all the answers before the next mega event, T20 World Cup, set to begin on October 16 in Australia. Rohit also felt that they were 10-15 runs short due to losing wickets in regular intervals during the death overs.

"We ended up on the wrong side, just as simple as that. With the kind of runs we got, we could have capitalized a bit more. We were 10-15 runs short. The guys out in the middle need to learn what they need to do and what kind of shot-making can happen, This team was on a good run for a long time, such losses will help us better learn as a team," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"... Come to the WC I want to be ready with all answers. Since Hardik came back we always played with three seamers with Hardik being the fourth, but we have to look at all options. We pretty much know now what to deal with regarding our combination. [Long-term worries?] No worries. It is just the two games we have lost back to back. Since the last WC, we haven't lost much. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure during this Asia Cup. We are still looking for some answers but when we play a game like this, you get a lot of answers."