Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Arshdeep Singh receives ‘traitor’ remark on face

Having lost both their Super Four fixtures so far, India are not having a memorable Asia Cup campaign this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to defend 170+ totals on both occasions against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, courtesy of collective ordinary bowling displays. In both matches, Arshdeep Singh was asked to bowl the last over when their opponents required a meagre seven runs to register victories. He tried as much as he could but ended up on the losing side in both attempts.