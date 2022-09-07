sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Arshdeep Singh receives ‘traitor’ remark on face

    no photo
    Arshdeep Singh receives ‘traitor’ remark on face while boarding the team bus.

    (Twitter/Screenshot)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:24 PM

    Ever since Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter off Asif Ali during India’s last Asia Cup encounter versus Pakistan, the 23-year-old received a lot of hatred from the people across the country. But among all, the most bizarre incident was perhaps when he was called a 'traitor' while boarding a team bus.

    Having lost both their Super Four fixtures so far, India are not having a memorable Asia Cup campaign this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to defend 170+ totals on both occasions against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, courtesy of collective ordinary bowling displays. In both matches, Arshdeep Singh was asked to bowl the last over when their opponents required a meagre seven runs to register victories. He tried as much as he could but ended up on the losing side in both attempts.

    But before that, during India's Super Four fixture against Pakistan, Arshdeep made a mistake, which later proved costly. During the 18th over of Pakistan's innings, the left-arm pacer, who was well placed at short third, dropped a crucial Asif Ali catch, which could have been easily taken. After that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs off the 19th over as eventually India lost the match.

    Since then, Arshdeep has received a lot of hatred across social media platforms. But above all, when he was boarding the team bus to get back to the hotel, Arshdeep was called 'traitor' on the face by a spectator. He stopped for a few seconds after hearing that and stared at that man with anger before entering the bus.

    A senior journalist Vimal Kumar was seen scolding that man for his unnecessary remark and later on, security came to the rescue.

