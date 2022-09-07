Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Arshdeep Singh receives ‘traitor’ remark on face

Today at 12:24 PM
Ever since Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter off Asif Ali during India’s last Asia Cup encounter versus Pakistan, the 23-year-old received a lot of hatred from the people across the country. But among all, the most bizarre incident was perhaps when he was called a 'traitor' while boarding a team bus.
Having lost both their Super Four fixtures so far, India are not having a memorable Asia Cup campaign this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to defend 170+ totals on both occasions against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, courtesy of collective ordinary bowling displays. In both matches, Arshdeep Singh was asked to bowl the last over when their opponents required a meagre seven runs to register victories. He tried as much as he could but ended up on the losing side in both attempts.
But before that, during India's Super Four fixture against Pakistan, Arshdeep made a mistake, which later proved costly. During the 18th over of Pakistan's innings, the left-arm pacer, who was well placed at short third, dropped a crucial Asif Ali catch, which could have been easily taken. After that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs off the 19th over as eventually India lost the match.
Since then, Arshdeep has received a lot of hatred across social media platforms. But above all, when he was boarding the team bus to get back to the hotel, Arshdeep was called 'traitor' on the face by a spectator. He stopped for a few seconds after hearing that and stared at that man with anger before entering the bus.
A senior journalist Vimal Kumar was seen scolding that man for his unnecessary remark and later on, security came to the rescue.
Shameful
Arshdeep Singh is abused after the match.#arshdeepsingh #INDvSL #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsSL #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/HLxRoLds0h— Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) September 7, 2022
Premier bowler didn't leave any hope
Premier bowler gave 19 runs in the last match & 14 runs in this. Making poor Arshdeep defend run a ball in the last over in consecutive matches. Bhagao bsdk— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2022
Absolutely poor
Bhuvi giving 7 runs to defend in 6 balls to Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/LgASKEfIne— Sagar 🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022
BP thru the roof
Arshdeep hasn't even got 10 runs to defend in final over. High BP alert.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2022
Great pacers
I kinda see this similarity between Arshdeep and Natarajan. Both have really good yorkers but I feel like they lack a wicket taking delivery apart from that. Of course Arshdeep is quicker, which makes it better. I wish the guy works on it cause he's so good at death overs.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 6, 2022
Difficult
Arshdeep Singh both times against Pakistan and now against Sri Lanka to defend 7 runs in 20th over and both times he took the match almost last ball. He Bowled incredibly well in death overs.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 6, 2022
Well done, Champion Arshdeep Singh.
