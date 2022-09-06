WBBL 2022-23 | Jemimah Rodrigues makes her move from Renegades to Stars for the upcoming edition

Today at 3:56 PM
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues has signed with Melbourne Stars for her second stint at the WBBL, after having played for Melbourne Renegades last year. Rodrigues, 22, will become the first Indian to represent the Stars in the eighth edition of the competition, which is set to begin on October 13.
Jemimah Rodrigues has moved from Melbourne Renegades to Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League ( WBBL), scheduled to get underway on October 13. The 22-year-old was part of the silver-medal-winning Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, at the recent Commonwealth Games, where she was the second highest run-getter for her side - and fifth highest overall - with 146 runs from five games.
"I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family," Rodrigues said in a statement released by the Melbourne Stars. "I've been told that I'm the first-ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so. Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there!"
In the last edition of the WBBL, Rodrigues aggregated a total of 333 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 116.43, including two fifties.
"We have a huge following in India and to add a player of Jemimah's quality to our squad is huge coup for the club," Stars' general manager Blair Crouch said in a statement. "I'm sure Jemimah will quickly become a fan favourite and we look forward to seeing her as part of the Stars Family in WBBL 08."
Rodrigues is expected to join the Stars squad after the Women's Asia Cup, which will begin on October 1 and will run till October 16 in Bangladesh.
Melbourne Stars squad for WBBL 2022-23: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland.
