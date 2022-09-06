WATCH | Australia’s Glenn Maxwell brings out the swagger after plucking a one-handed stunner against New Zealand

Today at 4:39 PM
Glenn Maxwell, widely regarded as one of the finest fielders around, made headlines during Australia’s first ODI versus New Zealand. During the fifth over of New Zealand's innings, Maxwell produced an excellent catch in the point region which attracted the attention of many across the world.
The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand is currently underway at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. At the time of writing, Australia are 148/5 after 31 overs, requiring 85 more runs in 114 balls after New Zealand's innings finished on 232/9. Alex Carey and Cameron Green are at the crease, batting on 59 and 51 respectively after their side were left reeling at 44/5 at one point, courtesy of fiery spells by Trent Boult and Matt Henry.
During the fifth over of New Zealand's innings, a jaw-dropping moment took place in Cairns. Mitchell Starc, who came to bowl that over, bowled a sharp delivery to Martin Guptill, who had awkwardly pushed that ball that was towards the wicket but seaming away. Due to Guptill's lack of control in that shot, it produced an edge, and Glenn Maxwell, who was placed at the short point, dived to his left to grab an absolute screamer with his outstretched left hand.
Despite staging a scintillating effort, Maxwell kept his calm and remained normal as it seemed like it was nothing extraordinary for him. But his teammates leapt in joy to see him flying for that successful catch and came to him to applaud. In the process, Guptill's short stay of six off 19 balls came to an end.
Here's Maxwell's catch, shared by Cricket Australia:
ICYMI: Glenn Maxwell has a rare habit of making the extremely difficult look very, very easy #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/vw8AisJ3zy— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 6, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.