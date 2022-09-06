WATCH | Australia’s Glenn Maxwell brings out the swagger after plucking a one-handed stunner against New Zealand

During the fifth over of New Zealand's innings, a jaw-dropping moment took place in Cairns. Mitchell Starc, who came to bowl that over, bowled a sharp delivery to Martin Guptill, who had awkwardly pushed that ball that was towards the wicket but seaming away. Due to Guptill's lack of control in that shot, it produced an edge, and Glenn Maxwell, who was placed at the short point, dived to his left to grab an absolute screamer with his outstretched left hand.