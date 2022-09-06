Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket, to play overseas T20 Leagues

Suresh Raina, the former India and Uttar Pradesh batsman, announced his retirement from ‘all formats of cricket’ on Tuesday, confirming the end of his IPL and India domestic career at 35. Raina had already retired from international cricket, shortly after MS Dhoni had retired on August 15, 2022.

Suresh Raina, who last played a T20 match in October 2021 when Chennai Super Kings went up against the Rajasthan Royals, has decided to retire from all forms of cricket. Raina, who hadn't featured in a List A or a First-Class match since 2018, made the announcement on Tuesday on Twitter.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank BCCI, UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association), Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Shukla sir, and all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Raina’s decision will now allow him to play tournaments like the Road Safety Series, for which he has already been confirmed, as well as overseas T20 leagues.

"I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision,” Raina told Dainik Jagran.

"I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision."

Raina played a pivotal role in leading CSK to win four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. With 4,687 runs from 176 matches, he still remains the all-time top-scorer of the tournament. However, before IPL 2022, he was released by the Yellow Army and was not bought by any of the franchises at the mega auction.

Having scored 6,871 runs in 109 first-class games, 8,078 runs in 302 list A games, and 8,654 runs in 336 T20 matches, Raina enjoyed an illustrious career overall. His senior domestic career for UP began in 2002-03 and made his international debut in 2005. In all, he played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is, and 18 Tests for India, and was a part of the squad that won the ODI World Cup under Dhoni in 2011. Notably, he was the first Indian batter to score a century in all three international formats.

