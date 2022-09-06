Reports | Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT knockouts; BCCI confirms 2 Irani Cup ties

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's domestic T20 event, will be played between October 11 and November 5, and the Vijay Hazare, India's one-day competition, will run from November 12 to December 2. According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Kolkata will host the SMAT knockouts while Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab, and Jaipur will have the league stage fixtures of the tournament. For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ahmedabad gets the knockouts while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi will stage the league stage games.