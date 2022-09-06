Reports | Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT knockouts; BCCI confirms 2 Irani Cup ties

Today at 6:46 PM
the BCCI will conduct two Irani Cup ties over the next months.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's domestic T20 event, will be played between October 11 and November 5, and the Vijay Hazare, India's one-day competition, will run from November 12 to December 2. According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Kolkata will host the SMAT knockouts while Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab, and Jaipur will have the league stage fixtures of the tournament. For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ahmedabad gets the knockouts while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi will stage the league stage games.
Adding to that, the BCCI will also conduct two Irani Cup ties over the next two months. Thus, for the first time since 2020, the BCCI is set to conduct a full-fledged domestic season.
For Irani Trophy, the 2020 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host the Rest of India (ROI) from October 1-5 while current champions Madhya Pradesh host ROI from March 1-5 next year, as per the schedule shared by BCCI to state units, reported PTI.
"BCCI is glad to announce a girls U-15 One Day tournament. This tournament is introduced to create a pathway for our youngsters which will help introduce fresh talent," read a BCCI note to state units, as quoted by PTI.
The domestic season begins with Duleep Trophy from September 8 to 25. The Ranji Trophy, meanwhile, will be played between December 10 and February 20.
