ICC World T20 2022 | Temba Bavuma returns as skipper in South Africa's squad, Rassie van der Dussen ruled out with injury

Cricket South Africa has become the third cricketing board to announce the squad that will be traveling to Australia in October to participate in the ICC World T20 2022. The 15-member Proteas squad will be led by influential batsman Temba Bavuma, who will be returning to national duties after a three-month rehabilitation break for his injured elbow caused during the T20I series against India in June. The same contingent will also be traveling to the subcontinent just ahead of the World Cup for a three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue, followed by three ODIs.