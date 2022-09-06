ICC World T20 2022 | Temba Bavuma returns as skipper in South Africa's squad, Rassie van der Dussen ruled out with injury

Today at 3:31 PM
Temba Bavuma is all set to make a comeback to the national team just in time for the ICC World T20 having sufficiently recovered from an elbow injury endured on the tour of India in June. However, Rassie van der Dussen's finger wasn't able to heal in time causing him to sit out of the marquee event.
Cricket South Africa has become the third cricketing board to announce the squad that will be traveling to Australia in October to participate in the ICC World T20 2022. The 15-member Proteas squad will be led by influential batsman Temba Bavuma, who will be returning to national duties after a three-month rehabilitation break for his injured elbow caused during the T20I series against India in June. The same contingent will also be traveling to the subcontinent just ahead of the World Cup for a three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue, followed by three ODIs.
A notable exclusion from the list is explosive batsman Rassie van der Dussen after the 33-year-old hurt his index finger during the second Test against England at Old Trafford. Scans revealed it would take up to six weeks to recover, thus ruling him out of the major tournament. However, South Africa have little to worry about in the batting department given the addition of Tristan Stubbs and Reeza Hendricks in the squad.
Hendricks has been in sublime form of late, having scored four half-centuries in his last five T20Is aggregating 296 runs at a stunning average of 59.20. The opener's latest outings came in the Nambia Global T20 tournament where he further built up his form with scores of 77, 31, 55 and 94*. Stubbs, meanwhile, has already showcased his big-hitting abilities on the big stage having shot to the spotlight with an astounding 72 off 28 deliveries against England in his debut international innings.
In the bowling department, the world's second-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will again be expected to be the Proteas' trump-card as they look to improve upon their group stage exit in the previous edition and aim for a first World Cup in the country's history.
