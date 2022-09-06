sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant's dejected face after Hardik Pandya's promotion

    Rishabh Pant had a dejected face after Hardik Pandya's promotion on Tuesday.

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant's dejected face after Hardik Pandya's promotion

    Rishabh Pant is known for his funny and animated reactions on and off the field and on Tuesday, a similar happening took place as well from him. During India's innings, Pant, who was supposed to bat at No. 4, was asked to wait considering the match situation and he had a dejected face after that.

    Rishabh Pant did not have a great outing on Tuesday as India are presently struggling to keep the contest alive against Sri Lanka, taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At the time of writing, Dasun Shanaka and Co. are in well control racing to 89/0 from 10 overs after coming to chase a challenging 174. Pathum Nissanka is on 34-ball 50, along with Kusal Mendis, who was 26-ball 39.

    During India's innings, barring Rohit Sharma, India did not have an ideal overall batting show. Rohit scored 72 off 41 balls, but Suryakumar Yadav took 29 balls for his 34, which was the second-best score.

    Due to the match situation, the Indian team management decided to bring Hardik Pandya up the order at No. 4, instead of Rishabh Pant. A video surfaced when Hardik got to know he would go at No. 4. Pant was right behind him and after knowing that, he did not like the management's call. He sat on his chair with a not-so-happy face, and Hardik began to wear his helmet.

    Here's how the internet reacted after watching the video:

