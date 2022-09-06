Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal offers India glimmer of hope with twin strikes in same over

As expected, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis started firing from the word go to take maximum advantage of the powerplay. Before long, they had cruised to a fifty-run partnership in just 31 deliveries, with none of the bowlers being able to contain their onslaught. By the time Chahal came in to bowl his third and the game's 12th over, the Lions seemed to have the game pretty much in their grasp for good. They needed just 77 runs from the last nine overs at that point, an easy task considering they had so far been scoring at nearly nine runs an over.