Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal offers India glimmer of hope with twin strikes in same over

Yuzvendra Chahal has come up trumps for India in the all-important Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka with two quick wickets to turn the tide away from the opponent. The Lions seemed to be cruising to the target of 174 before he put a halt on their ambitions and broke the fatal opening partnership.
Just when India seemed to be completely down and out of the game, Yuzvendra Chahal has risen like a phoenix from the ashes and singlehandedly brought his team back into the Super Four game against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Having lost the toss, India had to bat first and managed a par score of 173 riding on the back of Rohit Sharma's flamboyant 72 coming off just 41 deliveries. However, their opposition had come into the game after two successful run chases of 170-plus scores in the tournament, ensuring the Men in Blue had their work cut out.
As expected, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis started firing from the word go to take maximum advantage of the powerplay. Before long, they had cruised to a fifty-run partnership in just 31 deliveries, with none of the bowlers being able to contain their onslaught. By the time Chahal came in to bowl his third and the game's 12th over, the Lions seemed to have the game pretty much in their grasp for good. They needed just 77 runs from the last nine overs at that point, an easy task considering they had so far been scoring at nearly nine runs an over.
However, the wrist spinner was determined to make an impact and he struck on the very first ball. A flighted length delivery tempted half-centurion Nissanka to go for the reverse sweep, only to find skipper Rohit Sharma inside the wring breaking the all-important 97-run partnership. In came the out-of-form Charith Asalanka and the pressure was immediately upon him with three quick dots. Aiming to break the shackles, a wild sweep shot took the top edge to fly high and end up down Suryakumar Yadav's throat, turning the game on its head. Just one run was fetched from the over and suddenly the momentum was in favour of India, making them the favourites again for the tie.
The internet went ecstatic at Chahal's display and at the time of writing, Sri Lanka are already down to 110/4 with the required run rate climbing to almost 11.
