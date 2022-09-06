Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as Sri Lanka clinch nail-biting victory, effectively eliminate India in major upset

Today at 11:34 PM
Sri Lanka powered through to victory against India with yet another clinical run chase to cement the top spot while pretty much ending India's hopes of winning an eighth title. A lethal opening partnership was followed by a brilliant cameo in the death by Dasun Shanka to help them come out on top.
The battle between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday produced the most exciting encounter of the Asia Cup so far as the contest boiled down to the penultimate ball before an intense finish capped off proceedings. With their second successive win, Sri Lanka retained their top spot and are pretty much guaranteed a berth in the final regardless of how their final Super Four fixture turns out. India, on the other hand, will have to defeat Afghanistan in dominant fashion in their last game while hoping both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan trump against arch-rivals Pakistan to grant the Men in Blue a ticket to the final owing to a better net run rate.
Rohit Sharma had set up the stage wonderfully for the match with an exuberant 72 off just 41 deliveries to take India to 173/8 despite a flurry of wickets in the final few overs. Dilshan Madhushanka was the pick of the bowlers for the island nation, producing sensational figures of 3/24 in his four overs including the crucial scalp of Virat Kohli for a duck. Sri Lanka's openers started off strongly despite sharp swings on offer for the Indian seamers in the initial overs, hitting their way to 50 in the sixth over itself. Soon enough, the Lions were cruising at 97/0 and required just a little over eight runs an over in the final 54 balls with all wickets still in hand.
Just then, a whirlwind Yuzvendra Chahal over completely flipped tables, conceding just one run and striking twice. The change in momentum saw Sri Lanka lose one wicket after another, putting India back in the driver's seat. However, eventually, a brilliant partnership of 64 in just 35 deliveries between Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 off 17) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (33 off 18) took the Lankans home with a ball and six wickets to spare.
The internet was left holding its breath over the nail-biting finish that made for enthralling viewing and T20 cricket at its very best regardless of the victor.
Why did he throw
September 6, 2022
Sad
Sorry India you can't play final against Pakistan😁— ASfA 🖤 (@asfashokat12345) September 6, 2022
Welcome to Mumbai airport😸#IND/SL pic.twitter.com/dySIRu1JC7
SL was too good
Was never on the cards😔 SL made it a one sided chase, then tried to give it to India but again somehow got it to their hand and won the game. India again using only 5 bowlers has impacted them huge. Slight chances to progress but only slight💔 2 Paytm series potu WC kelambuvom😅— Srivathsan Yuvi (@srivathsan_yuvi) September 6, 2022
Brilliant
Brilliant by Sri Lanka. They were better than India and deserved the win. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka final loading.....#AsiaCup2022#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/c0jAhQpBSD— aliyanadeem65 (@aliyanadeem654) September 6, 2022
Possible
Even M Shami & M Siraj had bowled better than this bowling lineup of India..— Saeed Cricky🏏⚪ (@SaeedCricky) September 6, 2022
Agree or not?
Definitely not
Not the final result we were looking for🥺😔😔.— Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad (@AhmadCapitano) September 6, 2022
But for India, this was more like a preparation tournament before @T20WorldCup
Hardluck to all Bharat army.#JaiHind #BleedBlue #INDvSL #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #SLvIND
Sad
It would have been fun if India and Pakistan were in the final. We will miss you India #INDvsSL #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Ab03DGEU2E— Hammad Khowaja (@hammadkk1703) September 6, 2022
Death bowling@
No point blaming Gogi for the missed catch vs Pak. He is a good find for India's death over bowling. Well played #arshdeepsingh. Reality is BCCI should make Yo Yo tests tougher. Opinion. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL— Manas P. Kashyap (@manas_33) September 6, 2022
LOL!
India In Asia Cup#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/4EJq2SxLAP— Hamza Saleem (@ForeignFundedDr) September 6, 2022
Trolling starts
India just qualified for Delhi Airport— Bareera (@bareeratariq_) September 6, 2022
