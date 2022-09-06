Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as Sri Lanka clinch nail-biting victory, effectively eliminate India in major upset

Rohit Sharma had set up the stage wonderfully for the match with an exuberant 72 off just 41 deliveries to take India to 173/8 despite a flurry of wickets in the final few overs. Dilshan Madhushanka was the pick of the bowlers for the island nation, producing sensational figures of 3/24 in his four overs including the crucial scalp of Virat Kohli for a duck. Sri Lanka's openers started off strongly despite sharp swings on offer for the Indian seamers in the initial overs, hitting their way to 50 in the sixth over itself. Soon enough, the Lions were cruising at 97/0 and required just a little over eight runs an over in the final 54 balls with all wickets still in hand.