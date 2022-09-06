sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as Sri Lanka clinch nail-biting victory, effectively eliminate India in major upset

    A 97-run opening stand paved the way for Sri Lanka to take home a six-wicket victory

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:34 PM

    Sri Lanka powered through to victory against India with yet another clinical run chase to cement the top spot while pretty much ending India's hopes of winning an eighth title. A lethal opening partnership was followed by a brilliant cameo in the death by Dasun Shanka to help them come out on top.

    The battle between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday produced the most exciting encounter of the Asia Cup so far as the contest boiled down to the penultimate ball before an intense finish capped off proceedings. With their second successive win, Sri Lanka retained their top spot and are pretty much guaranteed a berth in the final regardless of how their final Super Four fixture turns out. India, on the other hand, will have to defeat Afghanistan in dominant fashion in their last game while hoping both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan trump against arch-rivals Pakistan to grant the Men in Blue a ticket to the final owing to a better net run rate.  

    Rohit Sharma had set up the stage wonderfully for the match with an exuberant 72 off just 41 deliveries to take India to 173/8 despite a flurry of wickets in the final few overs. Dilshan Madhushanka was the pick of the bowlers for the island nation, producing sensational figures of 3/24 in his four overs including the crucial scalp of Virat Kohli for a duck. Sri Lanka's openers started off strongly despite sharp swings on offer for the Indian seamers in the initial overs, hitting their way to 50 in the sixth over itself. Soon enough, the Lions were cruising at 97/0 and required just a little over eight runs an over in the final 54 balls with all wickets still in hand.

    Just then, a whirlwind Yuzvendra Chahal over completely flipped tables, conceding just one run and striking twice. The change in momentum saw Sri Lanka lose one wicket after another, putting India back in the driver's seat. However, eventually, a brilliant partnership of 64 in just 35 deliveries between Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 off 17) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (33 off 18) took the Lankans home with a ball and six wickets to spare.

    The internet was left holding its breath over the nail-biting finish that made for enthralling viewing and T20 cricket at its very best regardless of the victor. 

    Why did he throw

    Sad

    SL was too good

    Brilliant

    Possible

    Definitely not

    Sad

    Death bowling@

    LOL!

    Trolling starts

