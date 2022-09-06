Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as sharp swing sends Virat Kohli's stumps flying for duck

Dilshan Madhushanka was handed the new ball by the Lions and delivered an outstanding first over, conceding just four runs. Looking to exploit the fielding restrictions in the powerplay, opener KL Rahul looked to take advantage of spinner Maheesh Theekshana coming into the attack by stepping out and stroking a flamboyant four. However, the same approach led to his demise the very next delivery as he looked to dance down the track yet again, only for the ball to drift in unexpectedly and completely york Rahul. After a long review, the TV umpire stuck with the original decision causing the batsman to take a long walk back to the pavilion.