Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL | Internet reacts as sharp swing sends Virat Kohli's stumps flying for duck

India have been left reeling in a crucial Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka after in-form batter Virat Kohli was sent packing without scoring courtesy of an in-swinging length ball. Earlier, they had lost KL Rahul to a tight LBW call and now find themselves in big trouble in the powerplay.
Virat Kohli's golden patch of form in the ongoing Asia Cup faced a tragic end in the all-important Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. The talisman's wicket sees India struggling 13/2 and another wicket could lead to the Men in Blue staring at impending doom after having lost the toss and being sent in to bat first.
Dilshan Madhushanka was handed the new ball by the Lions and delivered an outstanding first over, conceding just four runs. Looking to exploit the fielding restrictions in the powerplay, opener KL Rahul looked to take advantage of spinner Maheesh Theekshana coming into the attack by stepping out and stroking a flamboyant four. However, the same approach led to his demise the very next delivery as he looked to dance down the track yet again, only for the ball to drift in unexpectedly and completely york Rahul. After a long review, the TV umpire stuck with the original decision causing the batsman to take a long walk back to the pavilion.
The pressure kept mounting with a flurry of dot balls in the next over before Kohli tried to take matters into his own hands albeit unsuccessfully. On the fourth ball, he opened up his stance and swing wildly against Madhushanka but was completely flummoxed by the sharp swing on offer. The ball rattled into the middle stump sending the bails flying and ending India's star batsman's stay on the crease without troubling the scoreboard.
The internet was sent into shock by the sudden turn of events and took to social media to express their surprise at the unfortunate Indian collapse.
OMG!
September 6, 2022
Gone too early!
Everyone after seeing virat kohli batting #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/OEkAV9d8et— memestrend (@_memestrend_) September 6, 2022
Nara ka asar
Lgaaadii nazar!!? 🥲🥲#INDvsSL #ViratKohli— Garry☁️🌈🐼🐾🦋 (@Garima190603) September 6, 2022
Gateway
Gateway of India between bat and pad of Kohli was visible.— Rishabh (@cricmonster_lub) September 6, 2022
Kohli back into his recent form he lost in last 3 games.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvSL #slvsind #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20
Gone for 0
Virat Kohli is removed for a duck! That was a bad, bad shot. India in trouble. #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022— Meher Ali (@MeherAl41758770) September 6, 2022
Duck
Virat kohli gone for duck 👀 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/bKmBCLywdg— Junaid ✨ (@beingBA56) September 6, 2022
Support
@imVkohli don't worry and trust yourself. It happens.— MJB (@MaharshiBhatt5) September 6, 2022
India needs pant
Rishabh Pant, prove your worth today, mate— Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) September 6, 2022
India needs a BIG innings from you#IndvsSL #IndvSL #SLvIND #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 #ViratKohli #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK
OUT!
LMFAOOOO VIRAT KOHLI ducked RIP 💀— riri 🃏 is in her born pink era (@hobis5evah) September 6, 2022
Cleaned him up!
Virat Kohli clean bowled against this mahisgajanaksywhus guy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BqL8v55sBb— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) September 6, 2022
