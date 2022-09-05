WATCH | Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out after he quit captaincy, labels it a 'genuine connection'

Today at 11:50 AM
Virat Kohli has disclosed that his former skipper MS Dhoni was the only former teammate to offer support when he left Test captaincy earlier this year. He went on to label their relationship honest and secure, before remarking how he is indifferent to critics' remarks made publically.
Virat Kohli's 14 years of international cricket have been full of ridiculous highs and alarming downs. At one stage, the talisman was ruling the world of cricket in unprecedented ways, batting ferociously under the tutelage of MS Dhoni to lead the rankings across formats. It was not long before he took over the leadership role himself and took India to new heights, ending up being the country's most successful Test captain of all time. However, in a shock move, the 33-year-old had announced earlier this year he would step down from the role after a 2-1 series loss to South Africa, having already been replaced by Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket.
Speaking after a scintillating 60 off 44 deliveries against Pakistan in Dubai, Kohli took the time to thank his former skipper for support when he was going through tumultuous times, highlighting the relationship the two individuals share is as genuine and honest as it can be. Together, the duo have achieved great things for India and it is nothing short of incredible for Indian cricket to know its two greatest pillars of the modern era share such a close bond.
Meanwhile, Kohli's knock was also his second consecutive half-century in the Asia Cup having struck 59 in the previous game against Hong Kong. Following a dismal England tour earlier in the year, the Delhite was bombarded with criticism and advice on how to improve his game. However, the batter has admitted he never heeded it since anyone honestly wishing him well would have not taken the public avenue to air suggestions but instead reached out to him individually. The former skipper was extremely candid with his comments and it made for a heartwarming press conference with outstanding insights and revelations.
