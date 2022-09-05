WATCH | Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out after he quit captaincy, labels it a 'genuine connection'

Virat Kohli's 14 years of international cricket have been full of ridiculous highs and alarming downs. At one stage, the talisman was ruling the world of cricket in unprecedented ways, batting ferociously under the tutelage of MS Dhoni to lead the rankings across formats. It was not long before he took over the leadership role himself and took India to new heights, ending up being the country's most successful Test captain of all time. However, in a shock move, the 33-year-old had announced earlier this year he would step down from the role after a 2-1 series loss to South Africa, having already been replaced by Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket.