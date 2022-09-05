Reports | Mohammad Rizwan taken to hospital, to undergo MRI scan after leg injury during Asia Cup 2022

Today at 2:56 PM
As per PTI, Mohammad Rizwan will undergo a precautionary MRI scan on Monday after sustaining a strain in his right leg during Pakistan’s five-wicket win over India in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. Rizwan reportedly sustained the injury while landing awkwardly during India’s innings.
According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Pakistan's star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan suffered an injury scare when he landed awkwardly while trying to stop a Mohammad Hasnain bouncer from going over his head during their Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 against India on Sunday. As a result, Rizwan is now all set to undergo a precautionary scan after he picked up a strain in his right leg.
Despite the injury, Rizwan came to open Pakistan's innings after they were set 182. He led from the front, scoring 71 off 51 balls to help his side see off the target in 19.5 overs. He got support from Mohammad Nawaz, who made 42 off just 20 balls. As per Pakistani media outlets, Rizwan was taken to hospital after the match's end for precaution.
Rizwan has been in decent form in the ongoing Asia Cup, scoring 43, 78, and 71 respectively from three outings so far in the tournament. Pakistan will be hoping for his speedy recovery to help his side secure the elusive trophy.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have already been hit by injury woes as their leading pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. They also lost pacers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani due to injury concerns.
