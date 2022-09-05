ICC Player of the Month | Sikandar Raza shortlisted among three all-rounders for August

Today at 4:44 PM
Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted along with Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner for ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2022. All three players have made useful contributions for their respective teams with both bat and ball, with Raza making the headlines for his 95-ball 115 knock against India.
Sikandar Raza is having a remarkable year and the month of August was no different either. Going head to head against India and Bangladesh, Raza, 36, smashed three centuries in the same month. On all three occasions, Raza came to the rescue after his side were stumbling. He led them to win twice, both against Bangladesh but his 95-ball 115 was not enough to snatch a victory against India.
Along with Raza, two more all-rounders -- Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santer -- have made the cut. While Stokes made all-round contributions to help his side level the three-match Test series against South Africa, Santner made his mark for New Zealand during their limited-overs series against the Netherlands.
"Three extraordinary all-rounders have made the shortlist for ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2022," the ICC said in a statement while announcing the nominees for Men.
Meanwhile, Australian duo Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney have been shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month for August among women. India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a brilliant Commonwealth Games with the bat in hand, was the other one who made the cut.
