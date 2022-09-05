Guys like Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant must learn from Virat Kohli about the way he runs between wickets, remarks Gautam Gambhir

On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India did not get an ideal start at the super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup . The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma , endured a five-wicket defeat against Babar Azam’s Pakistan. They posted 181/7 batting first, which Pakistan chased down in 19.5 overs, largely due to Mohammad Rizwan’s 51-ball 71 and Mohammad Nawaz’s 20-ball 42.

For India, Rohit and KL Rahul got them off to a rousing start, reaching 54 in five overs without losing any wicket. Once they fell, Kohli took charge, scoring 60 off 44 balls, but received little support from the middle-order batters. In fact, Hooda’s 14-ball 16 was the next best score.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match ended, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir talked about the flaws of India’s middle-order batters, except Kohli. Gambhir highlighted how fast Kohli runs between the wickets, and everyone must learn from him. Adding to that, Gambhir also felt the likes of Rishabh Pant , Suryakumar Yadav, and Hooda needs to ask Kohli how can they improve their batting in pressure situations.

"See, I like a flexible batting lineup. You can have your set openers, but you need to have flexible No.3 or 4. Yes, Virat has got runs today, the kind of form Suryakumar Yadav is in, once you kind of gets that start, get that tempo, you can probably promote Suryakumar Yadav at No.3, and then probably keep going. Virat batted brilliantly today, he is going to get better from here on. One thing is these guys like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant need to learn from Virat Kohli is the way he runs between the wickets," Gambhir said on Star Sports on Sunday after the match ended.

"Not every time, you will be able to hit those big shots but the difference between Virat Kohli and the rest of the guys, Surya might have more shots than Virat Kohli, but Virat is never under pressure because of the way he runs, the way he converts ones into twos. Suryakumar, Deepak Hooda, and Rishabh Pant might not be able to do it, but they need to learn from Virat Kohli, how important it is under pressure in big games, where you are put pressure and whether you are able to play that risk-free cricket and still get those 10-11 runs per over."