Cricket's landscape seems to be changing so quickly, feels Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson believes there is a balance yet to be found between New Zealand duty and leaving the side to play in lucrative franchise leagues. Williamson’s comments came after Trent Boult, who has been released by NZC’s contract and recently retired Colin de Grandhomme bagged BBL contracts.
The three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Australia will get underway on September 6, and Kane Williamson will continue to captain the Black Caps. Their 15-member squad includes Trent Boult, who has recently been released from his New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract, but not Colin de Grandhomme, who has also retired from international cricket. Nevertheless, both Boult and de Grandhomme bagged Big Bash League (BBL) contracts which clash with national commitments.
There is a high probability that Boult will retire from international cricket as well after the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, as per AAP.
Ahead of the Australia series, Williamson opened up about cricket's certain change in landscape. The Kiwi skipper remarked there have been so many things happening around the sport at the present time, and because of that, there must be a balance required.
"It's a tricky one because it is changing. So much seems to have happened so quickly. It does seem to be a movement in the landscape of the game. Every case is unique and every case has got their individual needs at different stages of their lives," Williamson told the reporters, as quoted by AAP.
"There are a lot of different franchise events happening and seeing players make decisions on their playing careers...suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through."
New Zealand will be keen to end their 13-year run without an ODI win in Australia on Tuesday.
