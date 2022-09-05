BCCI names Mastercard as title sponsor for India's international and domestic home matches

The BCCI has announced that Mastercard will be their title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home grounds, domestic cricket matches, and also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India. The announcement was made by the BCCI itself on Monday.

Mastercard on Monday announced its collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) as they are set to the title sponsor for India's all international matches (both women and men) held on home ground, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in the country.

"This sponsorship and the activations around it are aimed at enhancing Mastercard’s connect with cricket lovers across the country and beyond. For a brand that is highly invested in sponsorships worldwide with marquee properties like the UEFA Champions league, the Grammys, the Cannes Film Festival and the Australian and French Open tennis tournaments, Mastercard’s tie up with the BCCI further enhances its prestigious portfolio of partnerships," a BCCI statement read.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, said, “The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side. The BCCI truly values Mastercard’s support in building Indian cricket. This sport is more than a passion point, it’s a way of life and we look forward to some innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to Mastercard through this collaboration.”

MS Dhoni, who has been Mastercard's brand ambassador for over four years, was also delighted with the new tie-up.

“Cricket has been my life and given me everything I have. I am thrilled that Mastercard is sponsoring all the home cricket matches of the BCCI, and especially the domestic, junior and women’s cricket. The Ranji and junior players of today will play for the country tomorrow and continue to embody the pride of 1.3 billion Indians," Dhoni said, as mentioned by the BCCI release.

