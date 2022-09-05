Asia Cup 2022 | Knew I had to attack every chance I got but didn't try and overplay, reveals Mohammad Nawaz

With the ball, the left-arm spinner bowled tight lengths and restricted India's free-flow of runs at important moments in the game. First, he gave away just eight runs in the fifth over of the powerplay, despite the Men in Blue scoring at a rate of 11.5 in the first four overs. He then went on to pluck the crucial wicket of in-form Suryakumar Yadav given his sensational 68*(26) against Hong Kong, before restricting an on-song Virat Kohli to return brilliant figures of 4-0-25-1.