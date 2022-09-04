Reports | Chris Gayle to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

Today at 4:33 PM
As per IANS, Chris Gayle, fondly called The Universe Boss, will play for Gujarat Giants in the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket scheduled to begin on September 16. Gayle will play alongside his West Indian teammate Lendl Simmons and Virender Sehwag, who will be leading the side.
According to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Chris Gayle has been picked by Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants for the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Gayle was picked later after Friday’s draft, where the Giants had spent INR 5,51,80,000 on 15 stalwarts and were left with INR 2,48,20,000. The franchise acquired Gayle with the remaining purse, Raman Raheja, CEO, and co-founder, LLC confirmed the news to IANS.
"After Friday's draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual Rs 8 crore franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team," Raheja told IANS.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Notably, all teams have three days to finalize their respective squad including any additional choice of Cricket Legend with their available franchise purse as per data rules.
Gayle will have his countrymate Lendl Simmons along with local boy Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will be their spin twins whereas Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace bowling department. The franchise will be led by none other than Virender Sehwag.
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Parthiv Patel; Chris Gayle; Elton Chigumbura; Chris Tremlett; Richard Levi; Graeme Swann; Joginder Sharma; Ashoke Dinda; Daniel Vettori; Kevin O'Brien; Stuart Binny; Mitchell McClenaghan; Lendl Simmons; Manvinder Bisla; Ajantha Mendis.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.