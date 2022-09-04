Reports | Chris Gayle to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

According to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Chris Gayle has been picked by Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants for the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Gayle was picked later after Friday’s draft, where the Giants had spent INR 5,51,80,000 on 15 stalwarts and were left with INR 2,48,20,000. The franchise acquired Gayle with the remaining purse, Raman Raheja, CEO, and co-founder, LLC confirmed the news to IANS.