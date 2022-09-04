Report | Chennai Super Kings CEO confirms MS Dhoni to retain captaincy over Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023

Today at 10:42 AM
As per a report by journalist Johns Benny, Chennai Super Kings' CEO has proclaimed MS Dhoni will remain their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He had reprised the role midway through last season after Ravindra Jadeja had given up the duty to focus on his own game.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings' squad since the very first edition of 2008 when he was named the franchise's captain after leading India to T20 World Cup glory. However, in recent years rumours of his retirement from the game for good have been swirling around after the wicketkeeper-batsman hung up his boots from the international arena in 202.
For now, however, all such thoughts have been put to rest following a Johns Benny report stating the organization's Chief Executive Officer, Kasi Viswanathan, has declared the 41-year-old will continue to be in charge of on-field affairs in the Indian Premier League's next edition as well.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Dhoni in the past has led the Yellow Army to four IPL titles, making them the second most successful team in the tournament after the Mumbai Indians. However, last season the leadership role was handed over to ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after Dhoni quit from the role, despite the side having tasted title success in the previous edition.
Nevertheless, Jadeja failed in his short stint at the helm managing only two victories in eight games, following which he gave up the duty and Dhoni was reinstated as skipper. Eventually, Chennai finished towards the bottom of the table with just two more wins in their remaining six games. Recently, there have been reports of rift between Jadeja and the organization, which may cause the duo to split ways and maybe a reason behind Dhoni staying captain.
The 16th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin in April 2023 and it will be interesting to see how Dhoni and co. fare this time around.
CSK CEO said "MS Dhoni will lead CSK in IPL 2023 as well".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.