Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20Is to ‘focus on Tests and ODIs’

Former Bangladesh captain and veteran wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, in order to focus on Tests and ODIs. The 35-year-old, however, has confirmed he will be available to play in T20 franchise leagues across the world.

Mushfiqur's decision came after Bangladesh's early exit from the ongoing Asia Cup, where they endured defeats against both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. In those two games, he made little impact, scoring just 4 and 1 run respectively. He also missed a crucial Kusal Mendis catch during Bangladesh's do-or-die contest against Sri Lanka.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals," Mushfiqur, 35, wrote on his official Facebook page. "I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats. I will continue to take part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments."

Mushfiqur was not having a great form in T20Is, having scored only two half-centuries since November 2019. He aggregated only 144 runs in eight innings, striking at 113.38 in the last year's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.

Mushfiqur made his T20I debut in 2006 against Zimbabwe. He played 102 matches for his country in the format, scoring 1500 runs at an average of 19.23, and notched six fifties.

