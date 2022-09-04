Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma doesn't seem to be enjoying captaincy, taking lot of pressure, observes Shoaib Akhtar

Under his leadership, India won an all-important opening game against Pakistan by 5 wickets before crushing Hong Kong by 40-runs to qualify for the Super Four phase. The victory also made him India's second most successful T20I captain of all time with 31 wins in 37 encounters, ahead of Kohli and just 10-wins away from MS Dhoni's tally of 41. However, individually the 35-year-old has been struggling for form, with just one half-century in his last 15 T20I innings, including a dismal return of 77 runs from the last five games. Against Pakistan, he tiptoed his way to an underwhelming 12 before an aggressive start against Hong Kong led to his demise for 21.