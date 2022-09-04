Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan injury conundrum deepens as Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of India clash

Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Pakistan's all-important Super 4 battle against India after suffering a side strain in the game against Hong Kong. He has now become the third fast-bowler in the squad to get injured during the tournament, complicating selection decisions for Pakistan.

The 24-year-old had impressed in the earlier game between the two sides last Sunday, conceding just 29 runs in his four overs albeit he could not manage any scalps. The next game however did bear fruit for him, as the right-arm quick produced brilliant figures of 2-1-7-1 while his side bundled out Hong Kong for a paltry 38.

“Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday’s ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday,” PCB was quoted as saying in a statement.

“As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament."

Previously, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim had already been ruled out of the tournament after being initially part of the squad. While Afridi is recovering from a long-term knee injury, Wasim also suffered a side strain just days ahead of Pakistan's campaign getting underway. Earlier, the bowler had also complained of backache during training sessions, a negative sign for the Men in Green.

The duo of Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain had been brought in as replacements in the squad and one of them is expected to make the lineup against their arch-rivals.