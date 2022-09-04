Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Rashid Khan’s fiery exchange with Danushka Gunathilaka

Rashid Khan is known for his cool and composed nature on the field but it was not the same on Saturday during Afghanistan’s Asia Cup game versus Sri Lanka. In the 17th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Rashid got engaged in a heated chat with Danushka Gunathilaka and the moment went viral in no time.

After winning back-to-back matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, Afghanistan suffered their first defeat in the tournament against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite posting 175/6 batting first, they failed to defend the total against Dasun Shanaka and Co., who chased down the target with five balls and four wickets to spare.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan failed to inspire his side with the ball which proved Afghanistan costly in the end. Rashid, off his four overs, conceded 39 runs for just a solitary wicket, which was something very uncharacteristic. Moreover, he had an unpleasant moment with Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka on the field that attracted a lot of attention.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

During the 17th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Rashid came into the attack. Gunathilaka, batting on 28 off 17 balls at this point, reverse-swept Rashid for four runs to welcome him. Moments later, the two were seen having a heated exchange of words in the middle before Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to intervene and separate them.

Here's how the internet reacted after the heated exchange between Rashid and Gunathilaka:

But why? It's still cricket not wrestling.

SL vs AFG - Rashid Khan pic.twitter.com/EbNMcojZo9 — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) September 3, 2022

Ohhh!

Who challenged him? It was just a match and Rashid got angry when Srilankan players played well in his overs. He started this fight and played a mind game just to get a wicket. He couldn't accept the defeat. It doesn't make him a hero, but zero. — Rene Mag (Semi Hiatus) (@Magritte24Rene) September 4, 2022

It was not needed!

Good luck for the upcoming matches!

Great fight

Still love you blue tiger#@ACBofficials @rashidkhan_19 @MohammadNabi007 pic.twitter.com/olRQKg1WHO — Kaleemullah Najam (@KaleemullahNaj1) September 3, 2022

Hahaha!

Got into a cake fight with @rashidkhan_19 🤭 — Rajibul Islam (@Rajibul1125) September 2, 2022

LOL!

Rolf!! Someone please explain this... xD xD

Nothing: Just a 12 years old Rashid Khan with beard. pic.twitter.com/kNhlj0YTLo — ᕼᗩᗰᘔᗩ ᔕᕼEIKᕼ 💫🇵🇰 (@Hamza_Sheikh17) September 4, 2022

Good comeback!

Rashid khan king 🔥👑💪🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/waIdUojvfS — ismail qaderi (@ismailqaderi5) September 4, 2022

Heated moment!

Rashid got angry when Danushka hit 4. He started a fight and got his wicket in next ball. — Rene Mag (Semi Hiatus) (@Magritte24Rene) September 4, 2022

Yayy!!!🔥🔥🔥

Team Afghanistan & Team Srilanka taking it till the last over says indeed it was a tough fight. Rashid Khan (Over Animated on Field) ,Farooqi & Naveen it was not a great day. Gurbaz you beauty what a Knock. Srilankan Mendis & Rajapaksa good with the Bat end of the day #AFGvsSL 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vyyVQdnjRF — CHAPPY 🇮🇳 (@ChaplinDesi) September 3, 2022

Hehehe! Watched it🔥