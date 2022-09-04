sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Rashid Khan’s fiery exchange with Danushka Gunathilaka

    Rashid Khan had fiery exchange with Danushka Gunathilaka.

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:15 PM

    Rashid Khan is known for his cool and composed nature on the field but it was not the same on Saturday during Afghanistan’s Asia Cup game versus Sri Lanka. In the 17th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Rashid got engaged in a heated chat with Danushka Gunathilaka and the moment went viral in no time.

    After winning back-to-back matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, Afghanistan suffered their first defeat in the tournament against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite posting 175/6 batting first, they failed to defend the total against Dasun Shanaka and Co., who chased down the target with five balls and four wickets to spare.

    Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan failed to inspire his side with the ball which proved Afghanistan costly in the end. Rashid, off his four overs, conceded 39 runs for just a solitary wicket, which was something very uncharacteristic. Moreover, he had an unpleasant moment with Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka on the field that attracted a lot of attention.

    During the 17th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Rashid came into the attack. Gunathilaka, batting on 28 off 17 balls at this point, reverse-swept Rashid for four runs to welcome him. Moments later, the two were seen having a heated exchange of words in the middle before Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to intervene and separate them.

    Here's how the internet reacted after the heated exchange between Rashid and Gunathilaka:

