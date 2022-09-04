sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Wasim Akram's perfectly-timed commentator's curse costs Pakistan big with hilarious misfields

    Pakistan team's comedy of errors in the last over has meant India have put on a commendable total of 181 leaving the match on an ever keel

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:38 PM

    Pakistan had a mixed day during the first innings against India at the Asia Cup, producing some scintillating bits of fielding alongside schoolboy errors. In the last over alone, a brilliant run-out was being praised by Wasim Akram before successive mess-ups gave India two valuable boundaries.

    Encounters between India and Pakistan are rarely short of action but the ongoing clash in Dubai seems to be on steroids. The entire 20 overs in the first innings were jam-packed with excellent moments, be it some intense battles on the pitch or some hilarious moments around it. The last over of the innings was certainly the perfect blend of both, producing an iconic incident worthy of every highlight reel to be produced in the future about fixtures between these two nations.

    Virat Kohli was on song and had raced to his half-century, looking primed to devastate Haris Rauf in the final over. However, after three brilliant deliveries fetched him no runs, the fourth ball was flicked towards square-leg as the talisman rushed back for two. Asif Ali had other plans, as a pinpoint throw from deep smashed into the stumps and sent Kohli back to the pavilion.

    The legendary Wasim Akram in the commentary box could not help but rave about how brilliant the Men in Green had been in the fielding department, only for him to stop midway through his sentence upon witnessing what occurred on the next ball. The newly come-in Ravi Bishnoi stroked the penultimate delivery towards point and what seemed like a simple save for Fakhar Zaman soon had everyone in splits, as the ball simply spun away from his hand and trickled to the boundary. Akram admitted he had spoken too soon as Sanjay Manjrekar remarked it was the most 'perfectly-timed commentator's curse.'

    Pakistan was not done however and had more in store. Off the final ball, Bishnoi lobbed a simple catch straight towards Zaman again. But the fielder misjudged the flight and charged in way too quickly, having to hop comically but to no avail as the ball bounced on his hand and made its way to the boundary. The two precious fours meant India ended on 181/7 and in such an even battle could be enough to dictate the result of the encounter.        

