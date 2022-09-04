Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts to vintage Pakistan fielding as two players scramble and collide while attempting a catch

sport iconCricket

    Pakistan managed to send Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion even though their fielders almost messed up the simplest of catches in an epic moment

    (Pakistan Cricket)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:22 PM

    A comedy of errors culminated in the sixth over India Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup after Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah both rushed after a high ball off Rohit Sharma's bat in order to catch it. Eventually, the duo collided but somehow Shah managed to hold on to complete an epic dismissal.

    Over the past few years, the Pakistan cricket team has evolved in various ways in the shortest format of the game. Be it two world-class batters at the top, an inspirational captain or a young cohort of fierce pacers, the Men in Green have become a force to be reckoned with. However, some things are difficult to change and so seems to be the case with Pakistan's historically renowned fielding disasters. In the past, the team had earned a reputation for losing matches owing to misfields and dropped catches, a glimpse of which was offered again in Dubai on Sunday.

    India lost the toss and were sent in to bat first in their first Super Four game of the Asia Cup. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked in sensational touch as they raced to 54 runs in just five overs when Haris Rauf took hold of the ball for his second over. On the very first delivery, an aggressive slog attempt by Rohit sent the ball flying in the air towards mid-off. At first, it looked like a simple catch for Khushdil Shah only for Fakhar Zaman to appear in the picture out of nowhere. While Shah positioned himself well under the ball, Zaman suddenly leaped at him and made him tumble over just as the ball dropped towards them.

    By some miracle, however, Shah remained unfazed until the ball was safely in his grasp thus completing a superficially-manufactured brilliant catch. He could not help but point his hand at his teammate and laugh his heart out as Rohit walked back to the pavilion for a flamboyant 28 off 16 deliveries. The incident was eerily similar to one that had transpired between Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik years earlier albeit this time the batsman ended up getting out. As expected, the internet was sent into splits by the eventful wicket.

