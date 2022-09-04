Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts to vintage Pakistan fielding as two players scramble and collide while attempting a catch

India lost the toss and were sent in to bat first in their first Super Four game of the Asia Cup. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked in sensational touch as they raced to 54 runs in just five overs when Haris Rauf took hold of the ball for his second over. On the very first delivery, an aggressive slog attempt by Rohit sent the ball flying in the air towards mid-off. At first, it looked like a simple catch for Khushdil Shah only for Fakhar Zaman to appear in the picture out of nowhere. While Shah positioned himself well under the ball, Zaman suddenly leaped at him and made him tumble over just as the ball dropped towards them.