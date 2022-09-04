Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Pakistan’s calculated tactics propel them to defeat India by five wickets

On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan roared back to avenge their last week's defeat against India. The Babar Azam-led side, despite conceding 181/7 after putting the Men in Blue into bat, saw off the target with a ball to spare. Mohammad Rizwan was the architect of the win, scoring 71 off 51 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz, after being promoted at No. 4, plundered 42 off just 20 balls. Asif Ali and Khusdil Shah chipped in as well, scoring 16 and 14 runs respectively. For India, all five bowlers took a wicket each, but that was not enough.