Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Pakistan’s calculated tactics propel them to defeat India by five wickets

Yesterday at 11:40 PM
Pakistan's well-planned tactics while batting, led by Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, helped them register a five-wicket victory against India in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. Riding on their performance, the Babar Azam-led side chased down a tough 182-run target in the final over.
On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan roared back to avenge their last week's defeat against India. The Babar Azam-led side, despite conceding 181/7 after putting the Men in Blue into bat, saw off the target with a ball to spare. Mohammad Rizwan was the architect of the win, scoring 71 off 51 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz, after being promoted at No. 4, plundered 42 off just 20 balls. Asif Ali and Khusdil Shah chipped in as well, scoring 16 and 14 runs respectively. For India, all five bowlers took a wicket each, but that was not enough.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a 44-ball 60 which included four fours and one six. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got starts as well, scoring 28 runs each but failed to convert them into anything substantial. For Pakistan, each of their five bowlers took at least a wicket as well, with Shadab Khan being the only one who had two scalps. Despite that, Mohammad Nawaz impressed the most with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4-0-25-1.
India will next play Sri Lanka on September 6 at the same venue to keep their chances for qualifying in the final alive.
Brilliant win!
This Pakistan vs India battle continues to be a real thing eh👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 4, 2022
Not Rohit's day!
India's shame and Pakistan's 12th man. Couldn't score even one 30+ innings against Pak in 15 years. Poor Captaincy even after having 180+ score and losing to Pak. pic.twitter.com/updtv4KGPs— Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) September 4, 2022
Well played Pakistan!
Dil Kushhhh karrrrr diaaaa Pakistan Team 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉— Tuba Ruman (@RumanTuba) September 4, 2022
Yes! Finally!!!!
Pakistan did it #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/k4eKJwOgZb— Shinwari (@nofearHan) September 4, 2022
Great victory!
Finally...— Amina Rao (@RaoAmina) September 4, 2022
Pakistan beats india...
🙌🇵🇰🇵🇰#AsiaCup2022#INDvsPAK2022
Brilliant stuff tonight!
Congrats pakistan#INDvsPAK2022— Adv Asad. (@asad1jk) September 4, 2022
Great fight!
What a wonderful Match. Congratulations Pakistan #INDvsPAK2022— Tahir B (@TahirB20) September 4, 2022
In the end we love sport!
Wowwwww— Muhammad Ahmad Bajwa (@AhmadBaJwa2673) September 4, 2022
STUNNING 🥳🥳🥳#Pakistan #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK
#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/awF3AQ08co
Congratulations!
well played pakistan👍👍— M saqib sattar (@MSakibsattar) September 4, 2022
Sheer carnage!
Pakistan you beauty ♥ 🇵🇰 🔥— IJaveria Ansari (@IjaveriaAnsari) September 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.