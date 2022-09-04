Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Deepak Hooda's ramp shot over keeper leaves Virat Kohli in disbelief

Today at 9:37 PM
In modern-day cricket, players, with their wide range of strokeplay, bring out jaw-dropping shots which leave everyone in awe. Such a shot came off Deepak Hooda's bat on Sunday during an all-important Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan in Dubai which even made Virat Kohli take a bow.
India posted a decent total of 181/7 on Sunday against Pakistan in their Super Four contest of the ongoing Asia Cup, taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After Babar Azam won the toss and asked them to bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got them off to a rousing start. The pair raced to 54 runs off 31 balls, and then Virat Kohli carried the momentum, scoring 60 off 40 balls to take them to a challenging total.
Along with Kohli, Rohit, and Rahul, there were some handy contributions from India's batters as well and Deepak Hooda, who came in place of the injured Ravindra Jadeja, was one of them. In fact, during the 18th over, bowled by Mohammad Hasnain, Hooda played a delightful ramp shot over Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, which was lauded by his many teammates, including Kohli, who was on the non-strikers' end. Kohli even took a bow after that, which went viral on social media in a quick time.
Coming at No. 7, Hooda hit 16 off 14 balls before returning to the pavilion.
Here's how the internet reacted after Hooda's upper-cut:
Wow!
September 4, 2022
What an incredible shot!
Deepak Hooda man with rubber made ! What a shot 🧐 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #deepakhooda pic.twitter.com/toYM1DoF7n— Damodar Neupane 😎 (crystal clear) 🇳🇵 (@tweet_neupane) September 4, 2022
That's unbelievable!
#deepakhooda has created a new #Cricket shot today at the #AsiaCup2022— RAHUL TANDON (@tandonrahul24) September 4, 2022
Itz called....#YogaShot.#hotstar #BCCI #patanjali
.@binugazi .@BesuraTaansane .@SubramanianKri .@sanjeevsanyal .@virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/5cbg1MlOTx
Great shot great timing!
Make a scarlet witch meme on Deepak Hooda’s shot😆— AJ (@ajragnarok) September 4, 2022
Massive shot from Hooda!
Deepak Hooda almost bends 180° to hit a 360° shot.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0Rj3HlIWNK— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) September 4, 2022
Yes! It is.
Shot of the day🔥#Deepakhooda pic.twitter.com/SdkjloN5tJ— Hit (@Hit_Wicked) September 4, 2022
Will remember for long!
360 degree shot by deepak hooda. #deepakhooda #INDvsPAK #StarSports pic.twitter.com/8ldwoSLX0t— rajpal (@_raj_29) September 4, 2022
Beauty!
What a Matrix Shot by Deepak Hooda........ #matrix #deepakhooda #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #Virat #ViratKohli #INDvsPAK #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/0o7REkBs9W— Ninad_Jain🇮🇳 (@ninad_jain) September 4, 2022
What a pleasure to watch!
What a shot by Deepak Hooda 😍#AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 #kohli #virat pic.twitter.com/aD93FGPVMD— Gabba Ka Papa 🔰🌟 (@riseup_pant) September 4, 2022
