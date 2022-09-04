Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Deepak Hooda's ramp shot over keeper leaves Virat Kohli in disbelief

Along with Kohli, Rohit, and Rahul, there were some handy contributions from India's batters as well and Deepak Hooda, who came in place of the injured Ravindra Jadeja, was one of them. In fact, during the 18th over, bowled by Mohammad Hasnain, Hooda played a delightful ramp shot over Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, which was lauded by his many teammates, including Kohli, who was on the non-strikers' end. Kohli even took a bow after that, which went viral on social media in a quick time.