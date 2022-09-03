WATCH | Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl greeted by his teammates after dazzling fifer against Australia

Zimbabwe are on their way to staging an upset at the time of writing, batting on 117/6 in 32 overs while chasing 142 against Australia in the third and final ODI at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townhill. The stage was set due to a superb bowling spell by Ryan Burl, who took 5-10 in his three overs to almost single-handedly bowl Australia out for a paltry 141 in the first innings.