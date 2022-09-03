WATCH | Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl greeted by his teammates after dazzling fifer against Australia

Today at 10:41 AM
Ryan Burl, who smashed 34 runs in an over against Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed last month, made headlines again on Saturday during Zimbabwe’s third ODI versus Australia. However, Burl impressed with the ball in hand this time, returning excellent figures of 3-0-10-5 to fold Australia for just 141.
Zimbabwe are on their way to staging an upset at the time of writing, batting on 117/6 in 32 overs while chasing 142 against Australia in the third and final ODI at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townhill. The stage was set due to a superb bowling spell by Ryan Burl, who took 5-10 in his three overs to almost single-handedly bowl Australia out for a paltry 141 in the first innings.
Burl’s scalps included David Warner, who scored 94 runs of Australia’s total. Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood were his other dismissals.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Burl’s heroics helped him earn much-deserved applause by every Zimbabwe player, as well as the fans in the stadium when they were leaving the field after skittling Australia out for a lowly total.
#3rdODI | @ryanburl3 after his five-wicket haul 👇 pic.twitter.com/mHc6DSBv0X— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.