WATCH | Zimbabwe script history, defeat Australia for the first time Down Under

Zimbabwe had a memorable outing against Australia on Saturday, beating them in their own backyards for the first time across formats. After Ryan Burl's 5-10, which made Australia bowl out for 141, Regis Chakabva led by example, scoring an unbeaten 37 to take his side past the finishing line.
Zimbabwe pulled off an astonishing performance on Saturday by defeating Australia by three wickets in the third and final ODI at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville. In the process, the Regis Chakabva-led side won their first game against the Aussies Down Under.
After asking them to bat, Australia, led by Aaron Finch could only manage 141 in 31 overs. David Warner did his part, scoring 94 off 96 balls but received little support. The next best score among his teammates was 19, which was scored by Glenn Maxwell. For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl impressed the most with the ball, taking 5-10 off his three overs.
Coming to chase, Zimbabwe began well as Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 off 47 balls) added 38 runs for the opening wicket. The tourists were stumbling after that, being reduced to 77/5 but Chakabva's unbeaten 72-ball 37 guided them to reach the target in 39 overs with three wickets to spare.
Here's the winning moment, shared by cricket.com.au:
The moment Zimbabwe made history! #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/NfGA9zxT4W— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 3, 2022
