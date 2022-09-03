WATCH | Indian fan humorously thanks ‘injured’ Shaheen Shah Afridi for not playing in Asia Cup 2022

Today at 12:03 PM
Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a knee injury, met with an Indian fan during Pakistan’s Asia Cup opener against their arch-rivals on Sunday. Shaheen, who was sitting inside the stadium, was thanked by the fan for not participating in the tournament.
Even at 22, Shaheen Shah Afridi is considered one of the fieriest pace bowlers around the world across formats. Ahead of the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan endured a massive blow after hearing that Shaheen would not able to participate in the tournament after sustaining a knee injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July. He will undergo treatment for his injury soon in London and is expected to be back in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in October in Australia.
During Pakistan's tournament opener versus India on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, when Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance helped the Men in Blue defeat the Babar Azam-led side by five wickets, Shaheen was there at the stands supporting his team. Once the match was over, an Indian fan went to Shaheen to share a moment with him. During their meeting, that fan thanked Shaheen for not playing in the contest, saying: “Aap nahi khele, achha laga. Bach gaye (You didn't play, felt good, thank God)."
After hearing that from the fan who had a smile on his face, Shaheen too could not control himself and burst into laughter.
India will play Pakistan again on September 4 in the Asia Cup at the same venue.
