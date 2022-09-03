WATCH | Indian fan humorously thanks ‘injured’ Shaheen Shah Afridi for not playing in Asia Cup 2022

Even at 22, Shaheen Shah Afridi is considered one of the fieriest pace bowlers around the world across formats. Ahead of the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan endured a massive blow after hearing that Shaheen would not able to participate in the tournament after sustaining a knee injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July. He will undergo treatment for his injury soon in London and is expected to be back in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in October in Australia.