Reports | Sunrisers Hyderabad sack Tom Moody as head coach

As per ESPNCricinfo, Tom Moody’s second stint as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach is not going to continue in IPL 2023. The report has revealed that both parties have decided to part ways mutually, and now, Brian Lara, who worked as the batting coach with SRH in IPL 2022, could replace him.
According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, Tom Moody's second stint as head coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is not going to extend any further. Although there is no confirmation yet from the SRH’s officials, the report read ‘both parties decided to part ways mutually.’
“... ESPNcricinfo understands former West Indies captain Brian Lara, who was the strategic advisor and batting coach with Sunrisers in the 2022 season, could be a frontrunner (to replace Moody),” the report further added.
Moody returned to SRH last year as director of cricket with Trevor Bayliss as head coach. Once Bayliss left after a terrible IPL 2021, in which SRH finished last with just three wins, the franchise appointed Moody as head coach. His first stint was highly successful, between 2013 and 2019. During that period, he helped SRH reach the playoffs five times and win the IPL in 2016.
However, Moody's second stint as head coach was not great. In 2022, SRH finished eighth in the 10-team tournament, with six wins and eight defeats. In fact, in the last two seasons, SRH were the worst-performing team in the IPL in terms of wins: in 28 matches, they had nine wins, 18 defeats, and one tie.
Moody was recently appointed director of cricket at Desert Vipers, one of the six franchises in the ILT20 scheduled to begin in the UAE in January next year.
