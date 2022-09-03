Reports | Sunrisers Hyderabad sack Tom Moody as head coach, Brian Lara takes charge

Moody returned to SRH last year as director of cricket with Trevor Bayliss as head coach. Once Bayliss left after a terrible IPL 2021, in which SRH finished last with just three wins, the franchise appointed Moody as head coach. His first stint was highly successful, between 2013 and 2019. During that period, he helped SRH reach the playoffs five times and win the IPL in 2016.