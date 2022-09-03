Reports | Sourav Ganguly withdraws from Legends League Cricket due to 'lack of time'

Today at 12:55 PM
As per India Today, Sourav Ganguly won’t be playing in Legends League due to ‘lack of time.’ Ganguly was supposed to return to his home ground Eden Gardens to play for India Maharajas in a charity game against a star-studded World XI, which was led by Eoin Morgan in the competition's opener.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was scheduled to play a match at Eden Gardens on the occasion of Azadi Ki Amrit Maha Utsav, but now according to a report by India Today, it won't be happening. Ganguly was supposed to represent India Maharajas against World XI on September 16 to begin the Legends League Cricket (LLC). However, due to a lack of time, he decided to pull himself out of the match.
"Yes, I am not playing because of lack of time. I was playing one game only for Charity," Ganguly confirmed the news to India Today.
Many fans in Kolkata were waiting for Ganguly to watch him play at his home ground again after so many years, but unfortunately, they will have to wait for that again. As a result, the interest in the contest is now set to be reduced drastically.
Meanwhile, former India players Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan have been named captains of the respective franchises at LLC. Sehwag and Gambhir will take charge of Gujarat Giants and India Capitals respectively, while Pathan and Harbhajan will lead Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers respectively.
