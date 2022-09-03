Reports | Sourav Ganguly withdraws from Legends League Cricket due to 'lack of time'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was scheduled to play a match at Eden Gardens on the occasion of Azadi Ki Amrit Maha Utsav, but now according to a report by India Today, it won't be happening. Ganguly was supposed to represent India Maharajas against World XI on September 16 to begin the Legends League Cricket (LLC). However, due to a lack of time, he decided to pull himself out of the match.

"Yes, I am not playing because of lack of time. I was playing one game only for Charity," Ganguly confirmed the news to India Today.

Many fans in Kolkata were waiting for Ganguly to watch him play at his home ground again after so many years, but unfortunately, they will have to wait for that again. As a result, the interest in the contest is now set to be reduced drastically.