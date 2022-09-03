Report | Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup in Australia due to knee injury

Today at 7:59 PM
As per a report by PTI, Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as he will undergo major knee surgery. The report further adds that Jadeja will be out of action for at least three months and so the national team will miss one of their most valuable assets in World Cup.
Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the quality all-rounders in World Cricket but he was ruled out of Asia Cup due to a knee injury during a training session recently. He played in the games against Pakistan and Hong Kong but India will miss his services for the remainder of the tournament. According to a report by PTI, a new update regarding injury has been added and India have suffered a major setback ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The report has revealed that Jadeja will miss the showpiece event as he will undergo major knee surgery. The report also reveals that a BCCI official has confirmed the development.
"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.
According to the report, Jadeja will be out of action for at least three months. It is not confirmed if it's a case of Anterior Cruciate Ligament(ACL), recovery from which might take around six months' time. It is believed that the pounding that his right knee takes while bowling has had its impact and the bowler is facing the consequences. He has bowled 7000 overs in nearly 630 games across first-class List-A and T20 formats for 897 scalps.
With the all-rounder out of the team, India will look upon the shoulders of Axar Patel to carry a similar kind of responsibility with his batting and left-arm orthodox spin bowling. Axar has also been named as a replacement for Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup.
