PAK vs ENG 2022 | England announce 15-member squad for tour to Pakistan, Moeen Ali to captain the side

Today at 12:05 PM
The ECB has announced a 15-member team for the series against Pakistan and Moeen Ali will captain the side in absence of Jos Buttler. The team management has given an opportunity to five uncapped players in the squad and will some first-choice players due to injury to stay fit for T20 World Cup.
England are all set to tour Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. It will be a preparational event for England in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Also, they will be touring the country for first time since 2005. England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) have announced a squad of 19 players for the tour which includes five uncapped players.
Regular skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to be available during the later stages of the seven-match series. Moeen Ali will captain the side as Buttler will be unavailable. Chris Jordan has sustained a finger injury while Liam Livingstone is suffering from ankle problems.
The team has also given an opportunity to five uncapped players in the squad courtesy of their performances in vitality blast. Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Olly Stone, and Luke Wood. The touring party will arrive in the country on 14 September.
England squad for T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Captain, Moeen Ali Vice-Captain, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.
