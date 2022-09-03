Jonny Bairstow to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup after injuring himself whilst playing golf

Today at 10:37 AM
Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England's third Test match against South Africa but more importantly, of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled for later this year. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds confirmed the ECB.
The England and Wales Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that Jonny Bairstow would miss their upcoming third Test match against South Africa as well as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
The news came after Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident. The injury took place while he was playing golf in Leeds on Friday. And because of that, he will miss the rest of the summer as well as the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
"Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," an ECB statement confirmed on Friday.
"Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday. A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad."
Initially, Bairstow was named in the England T20 World Cup squad announced on Friday and was set to open the innings with skipper Jos Buttler during the tournament, with Jason Roy's exclusion.
With the series leveling at 1-1, England will play the third Test against South Africa, starting September 8 at the Oval.
Speedy recovery, @JBairstow21 ❤️
