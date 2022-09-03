Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli’s fluency is still not there, remarks Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has stated that Virat Kohli’s fluency is still not there and is a cause of concern while reflecting on his performance in Asia Cup. Jaffer added that India would have ended at 150 or 160 if Suryakumar Yadav hadn’t played an aggressive knock at the back end in the game against Hong Kong.

India registered a 40-run win against Hong Kong in their latest Asia Cup game. India batted first in the match and scored a huge total courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s fifty. The team posted a total of 192/2 but the approach from the top three batters was bashed by many for a slow strike rate. Especially, KL Rahul was criticized for his innings with a strike rate below 100. India scored just 70 runs from the first 10 overs against Hong Kong and Suryakumar’s knock changed the game in the second half.

Rohit Sharma scored 21 runs from 13 balls while Virat Kohli’s run rate was hovering around run-a-ball for most of the time. Kohli scored 59 runs from 44 balls but Wasim Jaffer believes that Kohli’s fluency is still not there. He also added that Virat Kohli’s batting partner should score at a more strike rate than him.

“I am still worried about his fluency. His fluency is still not there. You know what we have seen before. I don’t think we are seeing that fluency yet, even though he got runs," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

“Anybody who is not batting at a 140 or 150 strike rate with Virat Kohli then I think India is in trouble. You’ve got to have somebody who is striking far more, you know at a much higher strike rate than Virat Kohli. If Suryakumar Yadav didn’t happen (against Hong Kong), India would have ended with 150 or 160 and that would have been a dangerous score," he added.

India will take on Pakistan in the super four fixture on Sunday and they will expect their top order to fire.