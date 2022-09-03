Asia Cup 2022 | Rishabh Pant deserves to play against Pakistan, believes RP Singh

Today at 7:04 PM
RP Singh has opined that Rishabh Pant deserves a place in the team for the super four fixture against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. He further added that either Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul should make way for the left-hander in the national team for upcoming game against arch-rivals on Sunday.
India are all set to play an intense game against Pakistan in the super four stages of the Asia Cup on Sunday. The team had won their tournament opener against the same opposition and were the dominating side in the match. Also, the team combination has been the talking point so far. India kept Rishabh Pant out of the side in the match against Pakistan and Dinesh Karthik was doing the wicketkeeping duties. In the next match against Hong Kong, Hardik Pandya was rested and Pant was recalled to the team.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
With Hardik Pandya expected to return for the super four match against Pakistan, Pant’s place might be in danger again. Former India cricketer RP Singh has suggested that the left-hander should be given a chance to replace either of Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul.
"One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home," RP Singh said during an interaction on India TV.
"In the previous game, DK didn't keep, which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game and so he is your first choice."
India have been a dominating force in the history of the Asia Cup. They have won seven titles so far and will be aiming to be crowned as champions for the eighth time.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.