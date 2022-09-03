Asia Cup 2022 | Rishabh Pant deserves to play against Pakistan, believes RP Singh

India are all set to play an intense game against Pakistan in the super four stages of the Asia Cup on Sunday. The team had won their tournament opener against the same opposition and were the dominating side in the match. Also, the team combination has been the talking point so far. India kept Rishabh Pant out of the side in the match against Pakistan and Dinesh Karthik was doing the wicketkeeping duties. In the next match against Hong Kong, Hardik Pandya was rested and Pant was recalled to the team.