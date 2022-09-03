Asia Cup 2022 | No bowler from current Pakistan bunch can replace Shaheen Shah Afridi, admits Mohammad Rizwan

Today at 12:53 PM
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has made an honest confession saying no one can replace Shaheen Shah Afridi from the current group of bowlers. Rizwan also added that Asia Cup can turn out to be a good opportunity for Pakistan’s national side to find another bowler of the same mould.
Pakistan had enjoyed a decent campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. After losing their first game against India they decimated Hong Kong in the next group fixture. They have reached the super four stage and would be looking to take revenge on their arch-rivals India with a victory in their next encounter. Pakistaeen saying no one can replace the left-arm pacer. He also shared that the team will hopefully find another bowler of the same mold from the Asia Cup.n have been playing without the services of their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi was ruled out of the tournament as he sustained a knee injury during the tour to Sri Lanka.
Mohammad Rizwan shared his views on the unavailability of Shah
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer. The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," Rizwan said in a post-match press conference.
Pakistan will be up against arch-rivals India on Sunday when both teams will lock horns in the Super four stage. The team will miss the services of Shaheen but they will rely on Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf to deliver in the fixture.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.