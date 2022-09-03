Asia Cup 2022 | No bowler from current Pakistan bunch can replace Shaheen Shah Afridi, admits Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan had enjoyed a decent campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. After losing their first game against India they decimated Hong Kong in the next group fixture. They have reached the super four stage and would be looking to take revenge on their arch-rivals India with a victory in their next encounter. Pakistaeen saying no one can replace the left-arm pacer. He also shared that the team will hopefully find another bowler of the same mold from the Asia Cup.n have been playing without the services of their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi was ruled out of the tournament as he sustained a knee injury during the tour to Sri Lanka.