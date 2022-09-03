Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul’s knock will be key to India’s chances against Pakistan, states Aakash Chopra

Today at 4:23 PM
Aakash Chopra has opined that KL Rahul will play a crucial role in the game against Pakistan on Sunday in Asia Cup 2022. Chopra further added that people often confuse his IPL numbers with his stats in the international arena and his strike rate is usually on higher side while playing for India.
India have enjoyed a decent outing in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. They first registered a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and then beat Hong Kong in the next game. KL Rahul has returned to the squad but his form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team. Rahul scored a golden duck in the first match versus Pakistan while he played a sluggish knock against Hong Kong. Many have voiced their opinion against the cautious approach of KL Rahul in T20Is.
However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has different views and has backed Rahul saying his contribution with the bat will be important for the Indian team in their super four fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.
"People tend to confuse Rahul's IPL numbers with his numbers for Team India. While playing for India, his strike rate is really high. And I feel that Rahul's knock will be key to India's chances for the game against Pakistan on Sunday. Hope he has a good game. Fingers crossed," said Aakash Chopra exclusively on the Koo app.
India are a strong contender to win the title and lift the silverware for a record eighth title.
