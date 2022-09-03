Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul’s knock will be key to India’s chances against Pakistan, states Aakash Chopra

India have enjoyed a decent outing in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. They first registered a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and then beat Hong Kong in the next game. KL Rahul has returned to the squad but his form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team. Rahul scored a golden duck in the first match versus Pakistan while he played a sluggish knock against Hong Kong. Many have voiced their opinion against the cautious approach of KL Rahul in T20Is.